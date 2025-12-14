FreelanceSections

— Create XAUUSD Grid EA for MT5 (Full Source Code + Running Setup)

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

🔹 COMPLETE GRID + HEDGE EA SPECIFICATION (XAUUSD)


1️⃣ GENERAL OVERVIEW


This EA is a non-directional grid strategy designed mainly for sideways and slow-trending markets.

The goal is consistent small profits and survival, not fast aggressive gains.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any (logic is price-based)

Directional bias: NONE

Focus: Grid logic + controlled hedging

First priority: Execution accuracy and grid integrity



2️⃣ GRID PARAMETERS

Grid Distance: User-defined (example: 100 points / $1 / $10)

All grid actions happen strictly at exact grid prices

EA must handle:

Fast moves

Grid skips

Pending order fills

Partial positions correctly



3️⃣ START OF EVERY CYCLE (FIRST GRID)


At the start of every new cycle:


Actions (Market Orders ONLY):

BUY 0.03 (market)

SELL 0.01 (market)


⚠️ Important:

First grid must ALWAYS use market orders

No pending orders on first grid

This SELL is special (see SELL rules below)



4️⃣ DOWN MOVE LOGIC (PRICE MOVES DOWN ONE GRID)


Example:

Price moves from 2000 → 1900


Step 1: SELL Handling

Close SELL 0.01 in PROFIT


Step 2: Rebuild Grid at SAME LEVEL


At the exact price where SELL profit was closed:

BUY 0.03

SELL 0.01


Execution Rules:

BUY should preferably be BUY LIMIT at grid price

SELL can be market or valid pending

Grid must be rebuilt immediately

No missing orders allowed



5️⃣ UP MOVE LOGIC (PRICE MOVES UP ONE GRID)


Example:

Price moves from 1900 → 2000


Step 1: Normalize BUY

Close BUY 0.02

Keep BUY 0.01 as runner


Step 2: SELL Handling

Close SELL 0.01

SELL loss must be covered by BUY 0.02 profit

BUY + SELL must close together


Step 3: Open New SELL

Open SELL 0.01 at this upper grid

BUY runner remains active


Resulting Position:

BUY = 0.01

SELL = 0.01



6️⃣ DOWN MOVE AFTER UP (RUNNER GRID RESTORATION – VERY IMPORTANT)


Situation:


There is only BUY 0.01 runner active at a grid (after UP move).


Rule:


If price moves DOWN one grid to that same level:


At the EXACT GRID PRICE where BUY 0.01 exists:

Add BUY 0.02 (BUY LIMIT)

Add SELL 0.01


Final Position at that Grid:

BUY = 0.03

SELL = 0.01


➡️ This restores a normal grid structure.


⚠️ This step must never be skipped, even in fast markets.



7️⃣ SIDEWAYS MARKET BEHAVIOR


When price moves up and down inside the grid:

DOWN → SELL closes in profit → rebuild grid

UP → BUY 0.02 + SELL 0.01 close together → runner logic

EA may close entire cycle early if profit target is hit



8️⃣ PROFIT EXIT RULE (GLOBAL)


At ANY time:

If overall floating profit ≥ user-defined value (example $5):

Close ALL open positions

Delete ALL pending orders

Immediately start a new cycle

BUY 0.03 (market)

SELL 0.01 (market)


⚠️ Grid completion is NOT required.



9️⃣ SELL RULES (VERY IMPORTANT)


FIRST GRID SELL (Special Rule)

SELL must NOT close in loss

SELL can close ONLY IF:

SELL itself is in profit

OR overall profit condition is met


SUBSEQUENT GRID SELLS

SELL may close:

In profit

OR in loss if BUY profit covers it



🔟 PENDING ORDER RULES

First grid: NO pending orders

All BUY adds (except first grid):

Must use BUY LIMIT

SELL pending orders allowed only where broker rules permit

EA must:

Detect unfilled pending orders

Avoid false “BUY exists” checks due to 0.01 runner

Recover missing orders if price jumps



1️⃣1️⃣ CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS

No duplicate BUYs at same price

No missing BUY 0.02 after runner

No SELL left open unintentionally

Pending orders must be tracked separately from positions

EA must work correctly in:

Fast moves

Slippage

Partial fills

Requotes



1️⃣2️⃣ WHAT DEVELOPER MUST DELIVER

✔ Fully working source code (MQ5)

✔ Compiled EX5 EA

✔ Clean logs for:

Grid creation

BUY/SELL close

Runner restore

✔ Backtest-ready

✔ No repaint / no indicator dependency



🔹 FINAL NOTE FOR DEVELOPERS


This EA is logic-sensitive, not indicator-based.

Execution accuracy at grid levels is more important than optimization.


If BUY / SELL pairing is missed even once, the strategy breaks.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(237)
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(99)
Projects
107
29%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(433)
Projects
686
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(28)
Projects
30
7%
Arbitration
13
8% / 62%
Overdue
0
Busy
6
Developer 6
Rating
(48)
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
(452)
Projects
787
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(12)
Projects
13
62%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
8%
Working
Published: 1 code
10
Developer 10
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
11
Developer 11
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
77
31% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
