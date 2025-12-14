Specification
🔹 COMPLETE GRID + HEDGE EA SPECIFICATION (XAUUSD)
1️⃣ GENERAL OVERVIEW
This EA is a non-directional grid strategy designed mainly for sideways and slow-trending markets.
The goal is consistent small profits and survival, not fast aggressive gains.
• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: Any (logic is price-based)
• Directional bias: NONE
• Focus: Grid logic + controlled hedging
• First priority: Execution accuracy and grid integrity
⸻
2️⃣ GRID PARAMETERS
• Grid Distance: User-defined (example: 100 points / $1 / $10)
• All grid actions happen strictly at exact grid prices
• EA must handle:
• Fast moves
• Grid skips
• Pending order fills
• Partial positions correctly
⸻
3️⃣ START OF EVERY CYCLE (FIRST GRID)
At the start of every new cycle:
Actions (Market Orders ONLY):
• BUY 0.03 (market)
• SELL 0.01 (market)
⚠️ Important:
• First grid must ALWAYS use market orders
• No pending orders on first grid
• This SELL is special (see SELL rules below)
⸻
4️⃣ DOWN MOVE LOGIC (PRICE MOVES DOWN ONE GRID)
Example:
Price moves from 2000 → 1900
Step 1: SELL Handling
• Close SELL 0.01 in PROFIT
Step 2: Rebuild Grid at SAME LEVEL
At the exact price where SELL profit was closed:
• BUY 0.03
• SELL 0.01
Execution Rules:
• BUY should preferably be BUY LIMIT at grid price
• SELL can be market or valid pending
• Grid must be rebuilt immediately
• No missing orders allowed
⸻
5️⃣ UP MOVE LOGIC (PRICE MOVES UP ONE GRID)
Example:
Price moves from 1900 → 2000
Step 1: Normalize BUY
• Close BUY 0.02
• Keep BUY 0.01 as runner
Step 2: SELL Handling
• Close SELL 0.01
• SELL loss must be covered by BUY 0.02 profit
• BUY + SELL must close together
Step 3: Open New SELL
• Open SELL 0.01 at this upper grid
• BUY runner remains active
Resulting Position:
• BUY = 0.01
• SELL = 0.01
⸻
6️⃣ DOWN MOVE AFTER UP (RUNNER GRID RESTORATION – VERY IMPORTANT)
Situation:
There is only BUY 0.01 runner active at a grid (after UP move).
Rule:
If price moves DOWN one grid to that same level:
At the EXACT GRID PRICE where BUY 0.01 exists:
• Add BUY 0.02 (BUY LIMIT)
• Add SELL 0.01
Final Position at that Grid:
• BUY = 0.03
• SELL = 0.01
➡️ This restores a normal grid structure.
⚠️ This step must never be skipped, even in fast markets.
⸻
7️⃣ SIDEWAYS MARKET BEHAVIOR
When price moves up and down inside the grid:
• DOWN → SELL closes in profit → rebuild grid
• UP → BUY 0.02 + SELL 0.01 close together → runner logic
• EA may close entire cycle early if profit target is hit
⸻
8️⃣ PROFIT EXIT RULE (GLOBAL)
At ANY time:
• If overall floating profit ≥ user-defined value (example $5):
• Close ALL open positions
• Delete ALL pending orders
• Immediately start a new cycle
• BUY 0.03 (market)
• SELL 0.01 (market)
⚠️ Grid completion is NOT required.
⸻
9️⃣ SELL RULES (VERY IMPORTANT)
FIRST GRID SELL (Special Rule)
• SELL must NOT close in loss
• SELL can close ONLY IF:
• SELL itself is in profit
• OR overall profit condition is met
SUBSEQUENT GRID SELLS
• SELL may close:
• In profit
• OR in loss if BUY profit covers it
⸻
🔟 PENDING ORDER RULES
• First grid: NO pending orders
• All BUY adds (except first grid):
• Must use BUY LIMIT
• SELL pending orders allowed only where broker rules permit
• EA must:
• Detect unfilled pending orders
• Avoid false “BUY exists” checks due to 0.01 runner
• Recover missing orders if price jumps
⸻
1️⃣1️⃣ CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS
• No duplicate BUYs at same price
• No missing BUY 0.02 after runner
• No SELL left open unintentionally
• Pending orders must be tracked separately from positions
• EA must work correctly in:
• Fast moves
• Slippage
• Partial fills
• Requotes
⸻
1️⃣2️⃣ WHAT DEVELOPER MUST DELIVER
• ✔ Fully working source code (MQ5)
• ✔ Compiled EX5 EA
• ✔ Clean logs for:
• Grid creation
• BUY/SELL close
• Runner restore
• ✔ Backtest-ready
• ✔ No repaint / no indicator dependency
⸻
🔹 FINAL NOTE FOR DEVELOPERS
This EA is logic-sensitive, not indicator-based.
Execution accuracy at grid levels is more important than optimization.
If BUY / SELL pairing is missed even once, the strategy breaks.