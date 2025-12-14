🔹 COMPLETE GRID + HEDGE EA SPECIFICATION (XAUUSD)





1️⃣ GENERAL OVERVIEW





This EA is a non-directional grid strategy designed mainly for sideways and slow-trending markets.

The goal is consistent small profits and survival, not fast aggressive gains.

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: Any (logic is price-based)

• Directional bias: NONE

• Focus: Grid logic + controlled hedging

• First priority: Execution accuracy and grid integrity





⸻





2️⃣ GRID PARAMETERS

• Grid Distance: User-defined (example: 100 points / $1 / $10)

• All grid actions happen strictly at exact grid prices

• EA must handle:

• Fast moves

• Grid skips

• Pending order fills

• Partial positions correctly





⸻





3️⃣ START OF EVERY CYCLE (FIRST GRID)





At the start of every new cycle:





Actions (Market Orders ONLY):

• BUY 0.03 (market)

• SELL 0.01 (market)





⚠️ Important:

• First grid must ALWAYS use market orders

• No pending orders on first grid

• This SELL is special (see SELL rules below)





⸻





4️⃣ DOWN MOVE LOGIC (PRICE MOVES DOWN ONE GRID)





Example:

Price moves from 2000 → 1900





Step 1: SELL Handling

• Close SELL 0.01 in PROFIT





Step 2: Rebuild Grid at SAME LEVEL





At the exact price where SELL profit was closed:

• BUY 0.03

• SELL 0.01





Execution Rules:

• BUY should preferably be BUY LIMIT at grid price

• SELL can be market or valid pending

• Grid must be rebuilt immediately

• No missing orders allowed





⸻





5️⃣ UP MOVE LOGIC (PRICE MOVES UP ONE GRID)





Example:

Price moves from 1900 → 2000





Step 1: Normalize BUY

• Close BUY 0.02

• Keep BUY 0.01 as runner





Step 2: SELL Handling

• Close SELL 0.01

• SELL loss must be covered by BUY 0.02 profit

• BUY + SELL must close together





Step 3: Open New SELL

• Open SELL 0.01 at this upper grid

• BUY runner remains active





Resulting Position:

• BUY = 0.01

• SELL = 0.01





⸻





6️⃣ DOWN MOVE AFTER UP (RUNNER GRID RESTORATION – VERY IMPORTANT)





Situation:





There is only BUY 0.01 runner active at a grid (after UP move).





Rule:





If price moves DOWN one grid to that same level:





At the EXACT GRID PRICE where BUY 0.01 exists:

• Add BUY 0.02 (BUY LIMIT)

• Add SELL 0.01





Final Position at that Grid:

• BUY = 0.03

• SELL = 0.01





➡️ This restores a normal grid structure.





⚠️ This step must never be skipped, even in fast markets.





⸻





7️⃣ SIDEWAYS MARKET BEHAVIOR





When price moves up and down inside the grid:

• DOWN → SELL closes in profit → rebuild grid

• UP → BUY 0.02 + SELL 0.01 close together → runner logic

• EA may close entire cycle early if profit target is hit





⸻





8️⃣ PROFIT EXIT RULE (GLOBAL)





At ANY time:

• If overall floating profit ≥ user-defined value (example $5):

• Close ALL open positions

• Delete ALL pending orders

• Immediately start a new cycle

• BUY 0.03 (market)

• SELL 0.01 (market)





⚠️ Grid completion is NOT required.





⸻





9️⃣ SELL RULES (VERY IMPORTANT)





FIRST GRID SELL (Special Rule)

• SELL must NOT close in loss

• SELL can close ONLY IF:

• SELL itself is in profit

• OR overall profit condition is met





SUBSEQUENT GRID SELLS

• SELL may close:

• In profit

• OR in loss if BUY profit covers it





⸻





🔟 PENDING ORDER RULES

• First grid: NO pending orders

• All BUY adds (except first grid):

• Must use BUY LIMIT

• SELL pending orders allowed only where broker rules permit

• EA must:

• Detect unfilled pending orders

• Avoid false “BUY exists” checks due to 0.01 runner

• Recover missing orders if price jumps





⸻





1️⃣1️⃣ CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS

• No duplicate BUYs at same price

• No missing BUY 0.02 after runner

• No SELL left open unintentionally

• Pending orders must be tracked separately from positions

• EA must work correctly in:

• Fast moves

• Slippage

• Partial fills

• Requotes





⸻





1️⃣2️⃣ WHAT DEVELOPER MUST DELIVER

• ✔ Fully working source code (MQ5)

• ✔ Compiled EX5 EA

• ✔ Clean logs for:

• Grid creation

• BUY/SELL close

• Runner restore

• ✔ Backtest-ready

• ✔ No repaint / no indicator dependency





⸻





🔹 FINAL NOTE FOR DEVELOPERS





This EA is logic-sensitive, not indicator-based.

Execution accuracy at grid levels is more important than optimization.





If BUY / SELL pairing is missed even once, the strategy breaks.