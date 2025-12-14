i have got a funded account with TTTMarkets and i need a profitable bot that runs 24/7.

TTT MARKETS – EA DEVELOPMENT BRIEF (1 PAGE) Purpose Build a fully compliant trading bot for TTT Markets funded accounts. Priority: Rule compliance > capital preservation > profit. BOT MUST DO Trading Style • Swing or intraday trading only • Human-like behaviour with slow execution • No rapid-fire entries or exits Risk Rules • Fixed lot size or fixed % risk • Maximum risk per trade: ≤ 1% • Maximum exposure: 1 trade at a time • Mandatory Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade Trade Management • Maximum 1 open trade at any time • No stacking or scaling in • One symbol per EA instance Strategy Logic • Trend following • Market structure • Supply & demand • Moving averages • Break & retest concepts Timeframes • M15, M30, H1, H4 only Execution • Normal MT5 market or limit orders • No dependency on tick speed or latency BOT MUST NEVER DO (NON-NEGOTIABLE) Forbidden Strategies • Grid, martingale, recovery, averaging systems • Scalping, HFT, arbitrage, latency trading • News trading, basket or multi-pair trading Forbidden Behaviour •Multiple open trades or trade stacking • Hedging the same symbol • Rapid open/close loops • Removing or hiding stop losses Forbidden Risk Logic • Increasing lot size after losses • Equity-based revenge logic • Drawdown recovery modes • Virtual or hidden stops Forbidden Technology • AI, neural networks, self-learning systems • Black-box logic or curve-fitted optimisation • Broker or price-feed exploitation Optional (Only With TTT Approval) • Break-even logic after X pips • Trailing stop after break-even only • Time-of-day filters (London / New York) Design Goal The EA must behave exactly like a disciplined human trader. Boring, predictable, controlled behaviour is required for funded account survival

i need a bot that trades all forex or trades gold.