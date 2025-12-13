FreelanceSections

Development of Expert Advisor and an indicator in both MT5 and MT4

MQL5 Experts

Specification

I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional Expert Advisor for BOTH MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) or MetaTrader 5 (MQL5).

PLATFORMS & DELIVERY

  • MT4 EA (MQL4)
  • MT5 EA (MQL5)
  • Full source code + compiled files
  • Clean, structured, well-commented code
  • Installation + setup instructions


SYMBOLS

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

TRADING MODES

  1. CONTINUOUS MODE (24/7)
  • Trades whenever conditions are met
  • No profit cap
  • Still respects all risk limits

  1. DAILY TARGET MODE
  • Input: DailyTargetPercent (default 15%)
  • Stops opening new trades once daily net profit target is reached
  • Automatically pauses until manually restarted or next trading day

STRATEGY REQUIREMENTS

  • Rule-based, testable logic (no fake “guaranteed profit” claims)
  • Long and short trades
  • Single or multiple trade support
  • Trend + confirmation based entries (developer may propose logic)
  • Optional scalping logic
  • Configurable timeframe

RISK MANAGEMENT (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

  • Fixed or risk-based lot sizing
  • Stop loss (fixed or ATR-based)
  • Take profit (fixed or dynamic)
  • Trailing stop (optional)
  • Break-even (optional)

SAFETY PROTECTIONS

  • Max spread filter
  • Max daily loss % (auto shutdown)
  • Max drawdown % (auto shutdown)
  • Max consecutive losses (pause trading)
  • Equity protection (close all if hit)

TRADE CONTROL

  • Max open trades per symbol
  • Cooldown time between trades
  • News/time session filters (optional)

DASHBOARD & ALERTS

  • On-chart panel displaying:
    • Current mode
    • Spread
    • Trend state
    • Quarter-level proximity
    • Daily profit/loss
    • Drawdown
  • Alerts for:
    • Trade open/close
    • Daily target reached
    • Daily loss limit reached

BACKTESTING REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be fully backtestable in MT4/MT5 Strategy Tester
  • Provide backtest results for XAUUSD
  • Include profit factor, win rate, max drawdown, trade count

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Focus on stability, precision, profit and risk control
  • Code must be scalable for future strategy upgrades

Please confirm:

  1. You can build this for MT4 or MT5
  2. You understand quarter-point logic
  3. Estimated delivery time
  4. Cost


Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USD
I need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Looking to Buy an Existing MT5 EA + Source Code (Backtest + Demo Required) 30 - 800 USD
Hi guys, — I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code . Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements: Mandatory requirements Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred) Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated) Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes Target performance: ~15%
Automated Trailing SL logic for SELL and BUY in MQL 4 + MQL 5 + Tradingview Version 2 100+ USD
1. 1 The developer should keep in mind that a standard function of MQL4/5 already exist and a part of the source code can be given but the trailing is wrong. Keep in mind, you need to deliver this in MQL4, Mql5, PINESCRIPT 2. This project should to run at least without any bugs on the following items and symbol extensions(example xauusd.i, xauusd.x, xauusd.m, etc) a. XAUUSD (Gold) b. XAGUSD (Silver)
I need opening range breakout profitable EA 30+ USD
As in tittle, I need opening range breakout profitable EA, you mabe have ready made? If not we can create such EA together. Rules are Simple, I have programmed this EA, my budget is 30 USD
Build MT4 EA to Disable AutoTrading in 10 Custom Block Zones for Risk Management (XAUUSD) - Demo Required 50+ USD
EA Development Request: Multi-Zone AutoTrading Blocker for MT4 (XAUUSD Focused) Description: Hello Freelancers, I'm a disciplined gold trader based in Canada, focusing on XAUUSD with a strong emphasis on risk management. I need a simple, bulletproof MT4 EA that disables AutoTrading (turning the button red) when price is inside any of 10 user-defined "block zones" to prevent any new positions from opening (from other
Prop Firm & Personal Account EA (US30 & XAUUSD) with Setfile Settings + Licensing and non martingale 100 - 750 USD
I am hiring an experienced MT4/MT5 EA developer to build a prop firm and personal account Expert Advisor for US30 and XAUUSD . The EA must be non-martingale , low drawdown , and designed for consistent profitability with strict risk control. Markets & Platform • Instruments: US30 and XAUUSD • Platform: MT4 or MT5 • EA must support .set file configurations Trading & Risk Requirements • Non-martingale • No
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA – Ready System for Small Account ($100–$150), Demo Test Require 30 - 70 USD
Hello, I am looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor, specifically designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold), with the following clear requirements: Core Requirements Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M1 or M5 Style: Real scalping with controlled risk No martingale / no grid strategies Stop Loss mandatory, proper risk management included EA must be already functional and ready to attach to the chart (not
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy 100+ USD
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy. I will buy a script that works similarly. Please send a description of how the script works or a test version in the message
Expert Advisor 35+ USD
Hello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USD
If you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details

