MQL5 Experts
Specification
I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional Expert Advisor for BOTH MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) or MetaTrader 5 (MQL5).
PLATFORMS & DELIVERY
- MT4 EA (MQL4)
- MT5 EA (MQL5)
- Full source code + compiled files
- Clean, structured, well-commented code
- Installation + setup instructions
SYMBOLS
- XAUUSD (Gold)
TRADING MODES
- CONTINUOUS MODE (24/7)
- Trades whenever conditions are met
- No profit cap
- Still respects all risk limits
- DAILY TARGET MODE
- Input: DailyTargetPercent (default 15%)
- Stops opening new trades once daily net profit target is reached
- Automatically pauses until manually restarted or next trading day
STRATEGY REQUIREMENTS
- Rule-based, testable logic (no fake “guaranteed profit” claims)
- Long and short trades
- Single or multiple trade support
- Trend + confirmation based entries (developer may propose logic)
- Optional scalping logic
- Configurable timeframe
RISK MANAGEMENT (NON-NEGOTIABLE)
- Fixed or risk-based lot sizing
- Stop loss (fixed or ATR-based)
- Take profit (fixed or dynamic)
- Trailing stop (optional)
- Break-even (optional)
SAFETY PROTECTIONS
- Max spread filter
- Max daily loss % (auto shutdown)
- Max drawdown % (auto shutdown)
- Max consecutive losses (pause trading)
- Equity protection (close all if hit)
TRADE CONTROL
- Max open trades per symbol
- Cooldown time between trades
- News/time session filters (optional)
DASHBOARD & ALERTS
- On-chart panel displaying:
- Current mode
- Spread
- Trend state
- Quarter-level proximity
- Daily profit/loss
- Drawdown
- Alerts for:
- Trade open/close
- Daily target reached
- Daily loss limit reached
BACKTESTING REQUIREMENTS
- Must be fully backtestable in MT4/MT5 Strategy Tester
- Provide backtest results for XAUUSD
- Include profit factor, win rate, max drawdown, trade count
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Focus on stability, precision, profit and risk control
- Code must be scalable for future strategy upgrades
Please confirm:
- You can build this for MT4 or MT5
- You understand quarter-point logic
- Estimated delivery time
- Cost
Project information
Budget
30 - 1000 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0