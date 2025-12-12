MQL5 Experts
Specification
Ik zoek een ervaren MQL5-ontwikkelaar of mijn bestaande Expert Advisor (EA) voor goud om te controleren en te repareren.
Details:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Programmeertaal: MQL5
- Type: Expertadviseur (EA)
- Instrument: XAUUSD (Goud)
- Tijdsbestek: M5
Probleem:
De EA is correct onmogelijk en zichtbaar in MT5, maar opent geen trades of handelt niet zoals verwacht.
Waarschijnlijk zit er een probleem in de invoerlogica, het plaatsen van bestellingen of de voorwaarden.
Wat ik nodig heb:
- Analyseer van de bestaande EA-code
- Fixen van fouten bij binnenkomst / uitgang / bestelling verzenden
- Controle en correctie van SL/TP instellingen
- Zorg ervoor dat de juiste transacties van EA worden geopend op XAUUSD
- Korte uitleg van wat er aangepast is
Wat ik aanlever:
- .mq5 / .ex5
- Screenshots en duidelijke uitleg
Doel:
Een stabiele, betrouwbare Gold EA die correcte transacties opent op XAUUSD volgens de parameters.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
41
41%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
10%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
626
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
6
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
11
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
13
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
19
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 USD
Total: 36 USD
For the developer27 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0