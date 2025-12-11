Hi guys, — I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code. Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements:

Mandatory requirements

Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred)

Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated)

Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes

Target performance: ~15% monthly average returns (mid risk profile)

Max drawdown: ≤ 15% (equity/drawdown must be shown in the report)

Strategy rules: No grid, no martingale (strict)

Pairs: Open to any currency pairs or instruments (please state tested pairs)

Deliverables: backtest report(s), equity curve, trade list, settings/inputs, and the source code

What I need to see with your submission

Full backtest report(s) (2022–2025) — include modelling quality, spread, deposit, and timeframe. Equity curve screenshot and downloadable report (.html/.csv/.pdf). Trade history / list for the backtest period. Short description of the strategy logic and risk controls. Broker/account settings used for backtest and recommended live/demo settings. Price and licensing terms (one-time buyout) Your availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo.

How I’ll evaluate

Consistency of returns and drawdown profile across the 4-year backtest.

Realistic backtest settings and modeling quality.

Clean, maintainable source code and documentation.

Willingness to allow a 1-month demo run before final payment/transfer.

Interested?

Please apply with:

A short intro, EA name, and pricing/licensing model

The required backtest files and a brief video or screenshot of the equity curve

Any live/demo account where I can run the one-month test (or your availability to provide one)

Serious sellers or partners only. I’m ready to move quickly for the right system.