MQL5 Experts
Specification
Need a developer to create a Copy trading EA that connects my account to all my clients accounts -
IMPORTANT - My clients is all over my country so it must be either a metaquotes ID link or what the developer suggests to make it work
the client must only add the ea to one chart on the same broker and the trades schould execute on their side when i execute on my side
The client must only be able to djust their lot size to their comfort - for example if i open a trade on a 1 lot they must be able to run a lot of their choice
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders16
Arbitrage count0