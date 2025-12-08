Specification
Project Overview
We are looking for an experienced and highly skilled MT5 Algorithmic Trading Developer who can build a high-frequency trading (HFT) bot optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs.
The bot must execute ultra-fast trades, maintain low latency, and follow a profitable scalping / micro-scalping strategy suitable for HFT conditions.
🔹 Responsibilities
-
Develop a custom HFT Expert Advisor (EA) for MT5.
-
Create a scalping-based logic capable of handling:
-
1-second to 15-second signals
-
High-speed entries & exits
-
Spread filtering
-
Slippage control
-
-
Optimize the EA for XAUUSD and major forex pairs.
-
Add essential risk-management tools:
-
Dynamic SL/TP
-
Trailing stop
-
Break-even function
-
Auto lot size & risk percentage
-
-
Implement news filter (optional but preferred).
-
Provide full source code, documentation & basic support.
🔹 Required Skills
-
Strong experience in MQL5, MT5 algorithmic trading & HFT logic.
-
Proven history of building profitable EAs, scalping bots, or latency-sensitive strategies.
-
Understanding of:
-
Order-Book behavior
-
Tick-data based trading
-
Liquidity & slippage
-
Smart Money Concepts (optional)
-
-
Ability to deliver clean, efficient & optimized code.
🔹 Preferred Qualifications
-
Experience with trading Gold (XAUUSD) specifically.
-
Familiarity with broker execution types (ECN/STP).
-
Past projects delivering 1–5 pip scalping strategies.
-
Knowledge of VPS optimization & low-latency execution.