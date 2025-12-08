MQL5 Experts Translation
Specification
REQUEST FOR MT5 CODER
Hi, I’m looking for an experienced MT5 developer to take my existing forex bot code (provided to you) and format/convert it into a fully functional Expert Advisor compatible with MetaTrader 5. I also need the EA organized with clear external inputs and properly structured set files for each configuration I provide. Please review the current logic and code closely and make any corrections, optimizations, or improvements necessary to ensure the EA runs efficiently, without errors, and behaves exactly according to the strategy rules. Your job includes: cleaning up the code, confirming correct indicator logic, ensuring stable execution, creating the MT5 set files, and delivering a production-ready EA. Thank you.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
33
24%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
4
12%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
6
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
88
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
14
Rating
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
18
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
19
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
21
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Project information
Budget
75+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0