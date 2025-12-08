REQUEST FOR MT5 CODER

Hi, I’m looking for an experienced MT5 developer to take my existing forex bot code (provided to you) and format/convert it into a fully functional Expert Advisor compatible with MetaTrader 5. I also need the EA organized with clear external inputs and properly structured set files for each configuration I provide. Please review the current logic and code closely and make any corrections, optimizations, or improvements necessary to ensure the EA runs efficiently, without errors, and behaves exactly according to the strategy rules. Your job includes: cleaning up the code, confirming correct indicator logic, ensuring stable execution, creating the MT5 set files, and delivering a production-ready EA. Thank you.