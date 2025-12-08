REVISED CREATE EA THAT WILL ACTIVATE TRADES BASED ON TIME SPECIFICATION

Hi All,

I want to create an Expert Advisor that will be based on specific timing to activate bids and also use positions for the period to take bids.

The timing for the bids will have variables as Hourly, bi-daily, daily, weekly, or monthly.An hourly means EA will take trades at the specified prices at the hours interval everyday. Eg 4 hours means every 4 hours until end of day. A bi-daily means EA will activate twice daily, at the AM period and the PM period using specific time. A daily means EA will activate everyday after considering prices from the time the market opens to the time specified. Eg if the time specified is 2am, the EA will consider all prices from the time of session opening to 2am to consider Highest and Lowest range of prices before any action can be taken. It will also use this time for the trades only.

After setting the highest and lowest prices at the input time, the EA will then consider a risk level that has been set at input time using the Highest price and lowest price to calculate additional bid positions. Eg Highest price will be used to plan a SELL opportunity (after considering/ deducting the risk in prices) and Lowest Price will be used to plan a BUY opportunity after adding the risk in prices to it.

After every bid is activated, it will then have a risk-to-reward condition that allows it to close any activated trades, especially if it has previously closed in loss. So the trades will have 4 positions based on the time of activation set for the market. HIGHEST PRICE, SELL PRICE, BUY PRICE and LOWEST PRICE. Highest price will become a BUY HIGH position and Lowest price will become a SELL LOW position. So we will have 2 BUY opportunities and 2 SELL opportunities as follows BUY HIGH PRICE, SELL PRICE, BUY PRICE and SELL LOW PRICE. Each of the positions will then activate using the risk to reward condition or TP/SL condition for every bid activated at the prices.

All prices and setting figures will be in real-time prices instead of pips. The lot sizes will also change by a multiplier factor after a certain time of first bid on the direction. If it takes a Buy at 3:00 for example and the multiplier timer is 1 hour, then if market reverses after 1 hour and takes a new BUY at the same price, it will apply the multiplier for the new bid.

Any closed bid in loss will be retaken again if market reverses back to the activated price within the timeframe specified and will also apply the multiplier to the new bid.

The market strategy is to trade towards a final direction of the market after locking the prices at the beginning of the setting time. Trades should only activate at the market prices set up only. So BUY when market direction is going UPWARDS and SELL when market direction is falling DOWNWARDS.

Time of reaching the extreme positions should be displayed on the screen

Prices and decisions should be shown on the screen as well as timing of first bid of the position.

I need an immediately available programmer to work on this.

I will need up to 12 to 20 weeks to evaluate the EA and any revisions during that period will still be on the programmer as long as it is in scope of the project description.

Programmer will also submit the code after completion.

VARIABLES SETTING

TP and SL actual price

TP and SL in Ratio

Time record of BUY and SELL position activated

BUY and SELL prices when established