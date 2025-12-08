MQL5 Experts
Specification
---
"Szukam developera MQL5, który pomoże mi przekształcić mój wskaźnik z TradingView (w Pine Script) w EA na MQL5. Chcę, żeby EA otwierał zlecenia oczekujące dokładnie tam, gdzie wskaźnik pokazuje punkty wejścia. Potrzebuję też możliwości ustawiania liczby zleceń na każdym poziomie, dodania stop loss, trailing stopu i skalowania zleceń. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany, zapraszam do kontaktu!"
---
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (23%): 6.9 USD
Total: 37 USD
For the developer27 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0