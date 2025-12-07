FreelanceSections

Three indicators combined into one

MQL4 Indicators

Specification

Good day,

I have purchase 3 indicators over the years on the mt4 platform and would like to combine them into one. 

All three indicators shows lines on the graph indicating a gap between 2 candle sticks.  They show different types of gaps therefore the need to combine them into one so that I can only load one indicator on a chart and then see all three types of gaps without having to load and configure all three separate. The one indicator I use called ST Gap Pivots I think also use pivots to show the lines (not sure).  This ST Gap Pivot indicator also show on the left top corner the historic closed gaps for a specific amount of candles and it also shows the current open gaps. The line it uses to show open gaps also shows the gap size and for how long it has been open.

  • I would like to add the left upper corner breakdown in the ST Gap Pivot indicator also for the other two indicators.  So in essence have three of these breakdowns below each other in the left top corner below each other.  (See attached example). 
  • I would also like for the lines to show indicating the gaps on the other two indicators as is shown in the ST Gap Pivot indicator, showing the gap size and for how long the gap has been open.  

There are a couple of parameters that can be changes in the three indicators but I would ideally just want to change the following:

  • Gap size (anything equal to or above the number will be classified a gap)
  • Total history bars
  • Line color
  • Line style
  • Fond size
  • Select which one of the 3 indicators to use or all 3 (So be able to turn one or two of them off)

The above parameters should be for each of the tree indicators individually so that I can change the gap size or the line color for instance for each indicator separately.

The one thing not currently part of the tree indicators I would like to add is to only show a gap when it happens during a specific time.  So for instance if the gap happens between 00:00 and 02:00 a line indicating the gap should not show or be part of the top lefthand breakdown.

Kind regards,

Henry




Project information

Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0