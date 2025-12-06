MQL5 Experts
Specification
I hope this message finds you well! I have a script designed for copy trading on MT5, but I'm encountering a couple of issues that I need your expertise to resolve, if you are capable is this field, apply now
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 10.5 USD
Total: 36 - 60.5 USD
For the developer27 - 45 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0