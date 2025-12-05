Hi,



Firstly I would like to clarify that I am a total noob to the MT5 platform, and would need help to load and back-test the sample EA that you provide, so please provide me step-by-step guidance, including the best methods to run the EA 24/7.



I need to make an EA for use on MT5, on a simple strategy based on the yesterday's close. Below is the strategy where I should be able to change the variables:



Entry Timings



--------------------

This is an intraday strategy. At any point, only one of the two (Long or Short) entries should be active.

First Entry > 30 minutes after market start

Last Entry > 30 minutes before market close

Exit all open positions = 15 minutes before market close

--------------------





Entry Long / Exit Short Conditions

--------------------

Open Positions = 0

AND

LTP > Current candle OPEN

AND

LTP > Previous candle CLOSE

AND





LTP >Previous candle HIGH

OR

LTP > x% above previous candle CLOSE

--------------------





Entry Short / Exit Long Conditions

--------------------

Open Positions = 0

AND

LTP < Current candle OPEN

AND

LTP < Previous candle CLOSE

AND





LTP < Previous candle LOW

OR

LTP < x% below previous candle CLOSE

--------------------





Order



--------------------

Futures of the nearest expiry



--------------------

For the sample, we can use Comex Crude Oil on a 15 minute chart.



Thanking you in advance,



Regards.