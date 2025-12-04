Specification
Hi everyone,
I’m currently looking for a long-term partner and co-founder who can work with me to scale my Forex EA business to the next level.
I already have one EA product that is performing well with real users and consistent results. Now, I want to expand the company by developing more high-quality EAs, exploring new strategies, and building a larger portfolio of trading systems for my clients.
What I’m Looking For
A committed and skilled developer who wants to grow together—not just as a freelancer, but as a partner. Your role will primarily focus on:
-
Researching and testing new trading strategies
-
Optimising and improving EA performance
-
Building robust, stable, and scalable Expert Advisors
-
Handling all backend development related to automating and improving strategies
-
Experimenting with new ideas and contributing to product roadmap
-
(Bonus but highly preferred) Experience in AI/LLM, machine learning, predictive modelling, or statistical analysis for market behaviour
Who This Is For
-
You’re passionate about algorithmic trading
-
You want to build products—not just complete tasks
-
You’re interested in becoming a co-founder, not a contractor
-
You want to work on systems that generate real results in the market
-
You’re open to profit-sharing or equity-style partnership structures
What You’ll Gain
-
Co-founder level involvement in product direction
-
Revenue share / profit share
-
Long-term partnership with potential for large-scale growth
-
The chance to work on real performing EAs with proven track records
-
A stable roadmap of future products to develop
If this sounds like a great fit, feel free to send me a message here on MQL5.
Let’s discuss the partnership and see if we’re aligned.
Looking forward to connecting with the right person!