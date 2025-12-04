Hi everyone,

I’m currently looking for a long-term partner and co-founder who can work with me to scale my Forex EA business to the next level.

I already have one EA product that is performing well with real users and consistent results. Now, I want to expand the company by developing more high-quality EAs, exploring new strategies, and building a larger portfolio of trading systems for my clients.

What I’m Looking For

A committed and skilled developer who wants to grow together—not just as a freelancer, but as a partner. Your role will primarily focus on:

Researching and testing new trading strategies

Optimising and improving EA performance

Building robust, stable, and scalable Expert Advisors

Handling all backend development related to automating and improving strategies

Experimenting with new ideas and contributing to product roadmap

(Bonus but highly preferred) Experience in AI/LLM, machine learning, predictive modelling, or statistical analysis for market behaviour

Who This Is For

You’re passionate about algorithmic trading

You want to build products—not just complete tasks

You’re interested in becoming a co-founder , not a contractor

You want to work on systems that generate real results in the market

You’re open to profit-sharing or equity-style partnership structures

What You’ll Gain

Co-founder level involvement in product direction

Revenue share / profit share

Long-term partnership with potential for large-scale growth

The chance to work on real performing EAs with proven track records

A stable roadmap of future products to develop

If this sounds like a great fit, feel free to send me a message here on MQL5.

Let’s discuss the partnership and see if we’re aligned.

Looking forward to connecting with the right person!