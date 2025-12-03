Specification
I PEFFER THIS STATEMENT THAT THIS ROBOT WILL ENGAGE WITH THE PUPROSE WITHIN THIS SYSTEM WITHIN ITS POWER TO AMPIFIY THE PRESSION ON THIS SYSTEM AND ITS WILL AND POWER WILL INFILLMATE THIS POWER OF THIS SYSTEM
POSITIVE
WORKS 24/7
NO EMOTIONS
FAST EXECUTION
BACKTESTSTABLE
MULTI-PAIR MONITORING
CONSISTENT RULES
NEGATIVE
CAN LOSE MONEY DURING MARKET CHANGES
NOT GOOD IN UNPREDICTABLE CONDITIONS
OVER-OPTIMIZATION RISK
MANY SCAM ROBOTS ONLINE
REQUIRES MONITORIN
Project information
Budget
40+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 31 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0