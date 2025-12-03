MQL4 Experts
Specification
Hello coders, Im looking for a profitable EA (marti or not, I dont really care) fully tested with a live account. Send me your test results. Also I should be able to test it with fully optimised .SET files. Do allow some time for me to test on demo accounts.
Do tell me your price. Final price I am willing to pay would depend on how profitable the EA is, and how risky is the strategy.
Project information
Budget
100 - 2500 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0