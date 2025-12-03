MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot.
If you have such an EA, please apply for this job.
Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
11
64%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
14
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
10
0% / 80%
Overdue
6
30%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 3 codes
21
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30 - 150 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0