MQL5 Experts
Specification
Write me a bot that meets these requirements. I want the bot to work with fast scalp at 40 or 30 usd. I'll leave a link as an example: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
12
8%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
30
57%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
3%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0