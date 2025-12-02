FreelanceSections

Gird Robot designer.

MQL4 Experts

Specification

Hello, 
I find a programer to create a robot whith the instep on atached only worked in 1m TF 

Is a Martingalle, and a need to create one with better performanse. 

Files:

JPG
Screenshot_1.jpg
61.9 Kb

Project information

Budget
30 - 100 USD
VAT (23%): 6.9 - 23 USD
Total: 37 - 123 USD
For the developer
27 - 90 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)

Customer

(1)
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0