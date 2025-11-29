I’m developing a trading strategy on Polymarket (15‑minute prediction markets) and I’m looking for a developer who can help with backtesting and then implementing a bot.

The strategy is fully rule‑based:

• observes 4 crypto markets (BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP)

• detects when 3 are in an “extreme zone” and 1 is lagging

• enters in the expected direction of the laggard and exits when the gap closes

I already have:

• a formal model and a detailed technical spec (entry/exit conditions, time windows, band thresholds)

I’m looking for:

• experience with backtesting on Polymarket (accessing historical price data, using the API)

• ability to implement rule‑based logic and handle P&L tracking



