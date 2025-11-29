Other Other Forex Strategy optimization
Specification
I’m developing a trading strategy on Polymarket (15‑minute prediction markets) and I’m looking for a developer who can help with backtesting and then implementing a bot.
The strategy is fully rule‑based:
• observes 4 crypto markets (BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP)
• detects when 3 are in an “extreme zone” and 1 is lagging
• enters in the expected direction of the laggard and exits when the gap closes
I already have:
• a formal model and a detailed technical spec (entry/exit conditions, time windows, band thresholds)
I’m looking for:
• experience with backtesting on Polymarket (accessing historical price data, using the API)
• ability to implement rule‑based logic and handle P&L tracking
Is it possible build the bot and backtest it o running it without money for understanding if it works well?
I’ve already API keys by Binance
Project information
Budget
30 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 3 day(s)
Customer
