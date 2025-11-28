Similar orders

Stormbreaker 30 - 100 USD ✅ *Step-by-Step Strategy to Code – CRT + CISD (MT5 EA)* 🔧 *System Setup* *Timeframes Used:* - *D1* – Bias & CRT zones (High & Low) - *H1* – Confirm candle closes back inside CRT levels - *M5* – CISD pattern (entry trigger) --- 🟢 *Buy Setup – Logic* 1. *Detect D1 CRT Zone:* - Identify current day’s *High and Low* → define CRT levels. 2. *Wait for Sweep:* - Price must *break below D1 CRT Low* (wick). 3. *H1

EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk

Need for a writer for my channel 100 - 200 USD i need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality

Custom Pocket Option Binary Bot (NOT MT5 EA) — Full Martingale System + API Auto-Trading 150 - 400 USD I need a custom Pocket Option binary options bot. This is NOT an MT5 EA. The bot must work directly with Pocket Option using API or WebSocket (NO clicker bot). Bot Requirements Generate simple Buy/Sell signals for OTC pairs Execute trades automatically on Pocket Option Allow me to set: Entry Amount (Level 0) Level 1 martingale amount Level 2 martingale amount Level 3 martingale amount If Level 0 loses → trade Level 1

Professional Algorithmic Trading Specialist | EA/Indicator Development | Strategy Optimization | Signal Setup & MT4/MT5 Technical Support 30 - 35 USD Welcome to my freelance profile. I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in: Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5) EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that

Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data

Pazuzu 30+ USD generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade