MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need a simple custom Expert Advisor for MT5 with very clear logic. Arabic-speaking developer is preferred.
Requirements:
1. The EA reads the DAILY OPEN price of XAUUSD (Timeframe = D1).
2. The EA opens BUY only when price drops between DropMin and DropMax dollars below the D1 Open.
- Default DropMin = 25
3. The Take Profit = Daily Open + TP_Dollars.
- Default TP_Dollars = 1
4. The Stop Loss = Entry Price – SL_Dollars.
- Default SL_Dollars = 30
5. Inputs must include:
- Lots
- DropMin
- DropMax
- TP_Dollars
- SL_Dollars
- StartHour
- EndHour
- OneTradePerDay (true/false)
6. No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
7. The EA must work on XAUUSD. and more
8. Clean code with comments.
Budget: $30–$60
Delivery time: 2-4 days
Arabic-speaking developer is a big plus.
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30 - 60 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0