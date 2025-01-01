Dear expert,

I have TV pine script available, need to convert it into EA for mt5 only.

Result - as the indicator working in Trading view it must be apply the same in MT5 once u prepare the EA.

in addition i need a property table where i can change lot size size and pips for tp and sl all time if require as per time frame.

i am herewith attached below the pine script for your reference,

You can apply the below indicator in TV in 1 min time frame and can check that where that trades trigger and closes as per tp and sl for your information and prior check before providing me the final version of EA.

The reason for conversion is mainly for back testing and optimization using the MT5 strategy tester.

Interested experts can contact asap.