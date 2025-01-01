MQL5 Experts
Specification
Dear expert,
I have TV pine script available, need to convert it into EA for mt5 only.
Result - as the indicator working in Trading view it must be apply the same in MT5 once u prepare the EA.
in addition i need a property table where i can change lot size size and pips for tp and sl all time if require as per time frame.
i am herewith attached below the pine script for your reference,
You can apply the below indicator in TV in 1 min time frame and can check that where that trades trigger and closes as per tp and sl for your information and prior check before providing me the final version of EA.
The reason for conversion is mainly for back testing and optimization using the MT5 strategy tester.
Interested experts can contact asap.
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0