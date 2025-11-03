Similar orders

GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USD Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own

MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USD I am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize

Create simple EA 30 - 60 USD Start BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:- Trigger Price Time frame Cross/Close RR ration Trailing Stop ratio Maximum Trade count Risk (percentage or cash) (Option to Increase risk when SL hit) Remove Trigger (True/False ) I will explain above point one by one here bellow •Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or

Tradingview indicator 30+ USD I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks

Development of Rule-Based Forex EA (Session-Based, No Grid/Martingale) 500+ USD PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification Objective: PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session. The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline , not optimization or performance tuning. 1. Market & Time Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart) Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)

Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the

Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD 1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi

Development of a trading robot in TradeLocker and mt5 30 - 50 USD Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts **As a** trader, **I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS, **So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week. --- ## Acceptance Criteria 1

Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave