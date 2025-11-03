Specification
I have a simple strategy and I need a very good developer to make an ea bot for me. For mt4 and 5. It’s a stochastic RSI oscillator and moving average and EMA strategy a very good bot that can work in all symbols a with all time frame and a stoplose-trailing and stop-lose-trail-start and a moveable lot size and will work with all broker and in the time of news with a very good risk management
Similar orders
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USDHi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USDI am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize
Create simple EA 30 - 60 USDStart BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:- Trigger Price Time frame Cross/Close RR ration Trailing Stop ratio Maximum Trade count Risk (percentage or cash) (Option to Increase risk when SL hit) Remove Trigger (True/False ) I will explain above point one by one here bellow •Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Project information
Budget
100 - 500 USD
VAT (22%): 22 - 110 USD
Total: 122 - 610 USD
For the developer90 - 450 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count-1