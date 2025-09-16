FreelanceSections

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

I want the bot to trade only BTCUSD, bot starts 9AM to 6PM broker time, use EMA indicators for trading, stop loss is 10-20pips, Take profit is 50-60 pips, lot size 0.02 per position, 2 position at a time and add extra 2 positions if trade is running 20 pips, close trade if there should any change in price movements, 

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(57)
Projects
82
24%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Loaded
3
Developer 3
Rating
(373)
Projects
479
23%
Arbitration
57
56% / 25%
Overdue
55
11%
Loaded
4
Developer 4
Rating
(305)
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(574)
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(7)
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
17%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
11
0% / 55%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
9
Developer 9
Rating
(436)
Projects
688
34%
Arbitration
33
70% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(491)
Projects
954
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
10%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
12
Developer 12
Rating
(206)
Projects
333
35%
Arbitration
66
12% / 58%
Overdue
87
26%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
14
Developer 14
Rating
(74)
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
15
Developer 15
Rating
(54)
Projects
102
23%
Arbitration
12
25% / 17%
Overdue
13
13%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(268)
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
19
Developer 19
Rating
(16)
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
10
0% / 80%
Overdue
6
30%
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(29)
Projects
36
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA Update 100 - 150 USD
I need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet
Tradingview strategy modification 50+ USD
can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind. So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code ( i
Convert Pinescript TradingView Strategy to MQL5 to EA bot 30 - 200 USD
Project Title: Convert Pinescript TradingView Strategy to MQL5 to EA bot Project Description: I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView Pine Script strategy into a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA). The goal is to have an identical replication of the strategy logic and backtest results. Key Requirements: Logic Conversion: Translate all Pine Script indicators, entry
Editing an MQL4 file 30+ USD
Hello, I have the code for an indicator file that works with binary options. I want to make a simple modification to it that won't take much effort for professionals. In short, the modification I want is that if the strategy's conditions are met, a buy or sell signal should appear at 17:55. The strategy works exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe, and I want to delay the signal by 7 minutes so that it appears and
开发用于XAUUSD的MT5智能交易系统（EA）：基于6指标共振的多层过滤反转策略 31 - 2000 USD
描述（项目概述）： 我需要为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发一个功能完整的智能交易系统（ 专家顾问 ），用于交易 XAUUSD （伦敦金）。该 艺电 的核心是基于一份详细的技术规格书，实现一个多指标共振、多层条件过滤的短线反转策略。 1. 核心策略逻辑简述： 交易品种与周期：主交易周期为 M30 ，需在代码内部动态读取 H4 周期进行趋势过滤，并监控 M5 周期以执行复杂的出场逻辑。 入场机制：采用 “ 价格触发 -> 成交量确认 -> 多指标渐进式达标 ” 的严格流程。入场信号需在特定时间窗口内，同时满足布林带突破及 5 个动量指标（ CCI、RSI、MFI， 威廉指标， 随机指标）的超买 / 超卖条件，并受 H4 级别趋势过滤器约束。 出场机制：采用三层递进逻辑，包括动态保本移动、 M5 周期指标集体反转信号以及基于 K 线形态的趋势反转终极止损。
Looking for existing EA 30 - 95 USD
SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps. My requirements are screenshot, backtes results, demo fileS Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill
MT4 EA to trade GOLD in TF 5 minutes [M5] an account of 500-1000usd 30 - 500 USD
iF you already have an successful MT4 EA for scalping in M5 XAUUSD [and eventually EURUSD and USDJPY] working essentially ON the trend when there is an Break Of Structure but also on reversal eventually with strategy Martingale with param ON/OFF eventually with strategy Grid with param ON/OFF eventually with HEDGING with param ON/OFF and on each trade : Stop loss, Trailing sl without High Frequency Trades [means
Convert Pine script TradingView indicator to mq5 + EA Bot 30+ USD
Hi all, I would like to get a bot that trades based on a Tradingview indicator. The indicator is called sniper entries. It is very simple. If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells. I want the bot to possibly trade forex market pairs like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Would you please inform me what i need to do to make it possible. I also want the bot to trade on a small
I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD
Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price
Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD
Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks

Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0