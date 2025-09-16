Specification
I want the bot to trade only BTCUSD, bot starts 9AM to 6PM broker time, use EMA indicators for trading, stop loss is 10-20pips, Take profit is 50-60 pips, lot size 0.02 per position, 2 position at a time and add extra 2 positions if trade is running 20 pips, close trade if there should any change in price movements,
