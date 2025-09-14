Job Description:
I need a professional TradingView developer to build a custom TradingView indicator that replicates the logic of a TradingView indicator I use. The indicator should identify market structure, breaks of structure (BOS), and fair value gaps (FVGs) while displaying both current and higher timeframe data on the chart.
⸻
Key Features & Logic
1. Zones & Market Structure
• Zone 1 = Market Structure (base structure).
• Zone 2 and above = Break of Structure (BOS).
• Zones progress in sequence (Zone 1 → Zone 2 → Zone 3, etc.) as the market continues breaking structure in one direction.
• Green zones = bullish (upward breaks).
• Red zones = bearish (downward breaks).
2. Display on Chart
• On the main chart, show the zones of the current timeframe clearly.
• Overlay higher timeframe BOS as dashed lines/zones, so the trader can see larger market direction without losing the current timeframe clarity.
3. Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
• A dashboard panel that shows the current Zone number for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.).
• Example:
• M1 = Zone 7 (red, bearish BOS)
• M5 = Zone 1 (green, market structure)
• H1 = Zone 4 (green, bullish BOS)
4. Higher Timeframe Selection
• Input setting to select which higher timeframe(s) should be projected onto the main chart as dashed BOS zones.
5. Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
• Detect FVGs automatically.
• Draw them as transparent boxes:
• Green = bullish FVG
• Red = bearish FVG
6. Inputs/Settings
• Select higher timeframe(s) to overlay.
• Enable/disable dashboard.
• Enable/disable FVGs.
• Style customization (colors, line styles, transparency, text size, etc.).
7. Performance
• Optimized to run smoothly on multiple timeframes and pairs.
• Lightweight enough for intraday use.
⸻
Deliverables
• Fully working TradingView indicator (Pine Script code)
• Source code with clear comments
• Basic documentation explaining logic, inputs, and usage
