I need a professional TradingView developer to build a custom TradingView indicator that replicates the logic of a TradingView indicator I use. The indicator should identify market structure, breaks of structure (BOS), and fair value gaps (FVGs) while displaying both current and higher timeframe data on the chart.





Key Features & Logic

1. Zones & Market Structure

• Zone 1 = Market Structure (base structure).

• Zone 2 and above = Break of Structure (BOS).

• Zones progress in sequence (Zone 1 → Zone 2 → Zone 3, etc.) as the market continues breaking structure in one direction.

• Green zones = bullish (upward breaks).

• Red zones = bearish (downward breaks).

2. Display on Chart

• On the main chart, show the zones of the current timeframe clearly.

• Overlay higher timeframe BOS as dashed lines/zones, so the trader can see larger market direction without losing the current timeframe clarity.

3. Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

• A dashboard panel that shows the current Zone number for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.).

• Example:

• M1 = Zone 7 (red, bearish BOS)

• M5 = Zone 1 (green, market structure)

• H1 = Zone 4 (green, bullish BOS)

4. Higher Timeframe Selection

• Input setting to select which higher timeframe(s) should be projected onto the main chart as dashed BOS zones.

5. Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)

• Detect FVGs automatically.

• Draw them as transparent boxes:

• Green = bullish FVG

• Red = bearish FVG

6. Inputs/Settings

• Select higher timeframe(s) to overlay.

• Enable/disable dashboard.

• Enable/disable FVGs.

• Style customization (colors, line styles, transparency, text size, etc.).

7. Performance

• Optimized to run smoothly on multiple timeframes and pairs.

• Lightweight enough for intraday use.





Deliverables

• Fully working TradingView indicator (Pine Script code)

• Source code with clear comments

• Basic documentation explaining logic, inputs, and usage