Automated Trading Championship 2012: Interview with Alexey Masterov (reinhard)
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We do our best to introduce all the leading Championship Participants to our audience in reasonable time. To achieve that, we closely monitor the most promising contestants in our TOP-10 and arrange interviews with them. However, the sharp rise of Alexey Masterov (reinhard) up to the third place has become a real surprise!
Alexey, your Expert Advisor burst into TOP-10 during the last week. What position did it occupy before that?
It came 11th during the twelfth week. My Expert Advisor did not show any impressive results during the first two months. It fell down to 300th position and even lower. Frankly, there were no reasons to be too optimistic at the time. But the hope remained, of course.
The final third place must have taken you aback. It is the first time in the Championship's history that the Participant enters TOP-3 so unexpectedly.
Yes, it came as a surprise for me. Although I believed that my Expert Advisor is a promising one, the circumstances could have been unfavorable preventing my trading robot from showing its power. My Expert Advisor is designed for trends and the market was favorable to it during the last two weeks, especially when the traded symbol opened with a gap after December 25.
Read the full text of the interview on the website of the Championship - Interview with Alexey Masterov (reinhard).