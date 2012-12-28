Automated Trading Championship 2012: Statistical Report #2
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The last hours of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are coming to an end. Soon, we will find out who will share the prize fund of $80 000. In the meanwhile, let's recall the first two months of the competition and make analysis in our traditional Statistical Report #2.
This report contains the data based on the competition robots' trading operations performed from October 1 up to November 31. We will analyze the deals by involved symbols and groups of multicurrency and simple Expert Advisors.
Read the full article on the Championship's website - Statistical Report #2.