wrong margin level
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in the .chm help file of MT5 terminal-->User Interface / Toolbox / Trade
it say
Margin level — percentage between the level of necessary margin and available margin means
but I found Margin level not equal to what the help file say
like the picture attach
the margin level in MT5 is = available margin /necessary margin + 1