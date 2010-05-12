wrong margin level

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in the .chm help file of MT5 terminal-->User Interface / Toolbox / Trade

 

it say

Margin level — percentage between the level of necessary margin and available margin means 

but I found  Margin level not equal to what the help file say

 

like the picture attach

 

the margin level in MT5 is = available margin /necessary margin  + 1 

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