Automated Trading Championship 2012: Interview with Mariusz Zarnowski (zrn)
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As December 28 is approaching, the list of leaders of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 is becoming clearer. With only two weeks to go until the end of the Championship, Mariusz Zarnowski (zrn) from Poland stands a good chance to be in the top three. His multi-currency Expert Advisor has already demonstrated how it can triple the initial deposit in just a couple of weeks. Mariusz is taking part in the Championship for the fourth time and has shared his exciting experiences with us in the below interview.
How did you got into trading in the Forex market?
That was in 2006, if I am not mistaken. While looking for a job in the Internet, I came across a website that described the rules of market trading with leverage. I found it interesting and decided to give it a try.
My first encounter with algorithmic trading was a few months later. I then got carried away even more, especially with the thought of being able to trade automatically using a robot. After a while, in 2007, I learned about the Automated Trading Championship and participated in it with one of my first robots.
In about a year, when I gained some experience and start-up capital, I opened a real account.
Read the full text of the interview on the website of the Championship - Interview with Mariusz Zarnowski (zrn).