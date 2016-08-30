MetaTrader 5 expansion is gaining momentum
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The number of brokers offering MetaTrader 5 to their clients is growing on weekly basis. Two months ago, we reported that adding the hedging function to the platform has boosted its popularity significantly. A number of major brokers, including Alpari and RoboForex, have switched to MetaTrader 5. They were recently followed by ForexTime (FXTM), Swissquote, FIBO, FBS and PROFIT Group. Many other financial institutions are actively testing the platform and preparing to join them.
Among the reasons for switching to MetaTrader 5, brokers emphasize the platform's advanced technology and versatility. FIBO Group representatives point out that "MetaTrader 5 platform is the most modern multi-market trading platform, providing all the necessary features, which makes online trading on the financial markets easy".
Jameel Ahmad, ForexTime
"In line with FXTM’s commitment to provide traders the most innovative solutions in the industry, we are immensely proud to be one of the first brokers to offer the latest and most highly-anticipated version of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform" — says ForexTime Vice President of Corporate Development Jameel Ahmad. "With the option of hedging, clients can take their trading to a whole new level. The latest version of the platform will empower traders to take more advantage of the changing market conditions and provide further precision over their trades – enabling them to implement, and maximize, on bidirectional trading strategies".
Ryan Nettles, Swissquote
"As one of the earliest MetaTrader 5 adopters, MetaTrader 5 offers Swissquote greater business scalability compared to MetaTrader 4" — adds Head of Forex Trading and Market Strategy at Swissquote Ryan Nettles. "Our clients are now able to use this new hedging feature in MetaTrader 5 as well as benefit from the platform’s additional features including market depth and more advanced algo development functionalities".
The trend for active switching to MetaTrader 5 will prevail in the near future. The platform is gradually becoming an industry standard for leading brokers and traders while its functionality is constantly expanding. Within the last two months, MetaTrader 5 has seen the official release of its web version, two integration gateways to CQG and Interactive Brokers platforms, as well as updates of mobile applications for iOS and Android, while the platform's depth of market function has been upgraded with the Time & Sales feature for exchange markets analysis. Besides, responding to the growing number of novice MetaTrader 5 traders, MetaQuotes Software has released a number of tutorial videos as a guide through the features of the 5th generation platform.