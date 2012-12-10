Automated Trading Championship 2012: Tenth Week - Who Is The Leader?
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By the end of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 tenth week the situation is such that it is difficult to clearly identify the leader. EA of Juan Pablo Alonso Escobar (JPAlonso) is still yet on the first place, but the gap continues to shrink at the alarming rate. Having a good start and earning more than $15,000 by the mid-week, this EA not only missed the best time to take profit, but also lowered deeper than on Monday.
For the nearest rival honzour from the Czech Republic the tenth week started extremely unsuccessfully. By the weekend this trading robot closed position with the total loss of nearly $25,000 and now suffers a huge drawdown. Due to such a coincidence, the attack of Czech EA has fizzled out, and it was simply expulsed from the TOP-10. In the remaining three weeks such a turn of fate made the chances of winning quite vague. Many talk about an interview's disastrous effect, but it seems that for this participant it won't be necessary, in spite of his cunning hints.
Read the full article on the Championship's website Tenth Week - Who Is The Leader?