USD/CNH Technical Analysis 2016, 17.07 - 24.07: ready for the bullish breakout with 6.7166 resistance to be broken
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Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is testing 6.7166 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing with 6.7705 bullish daily target to re-enter.Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging bullish trend in the near future.
SUMMARY : bullishTREND : ready for the bullish breakout