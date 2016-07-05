Custom engulf indicator
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hi
Please help me in generator this indicator.
This indicator's idea is price action and engulf method.
Signal rules
when one or more candle with the same direction pass through open of 2 or more opposite candles whithe the same colors we should open a position.
Candels with opposite colors undo the signals through conditional commands.
If price direction changed after signal issuance we should open a position in the opposite direction.
Indicator with alarm & pop up