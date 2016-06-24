strategytester not working on paid experts
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hi everyone
i read this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
i can test free experts on strategytester but when i want to test market experts on strategytester ,it doesnt work and takes no position and result is empty. what is the problem?