Ticket number in function of ordinary numbers
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I want to create are these 6 functions:
TicketNumber = N[n]
TicketNumber = M[m]
TicketNumber = X[x]
TicketNumber = Y[y]
TicketNumber = V[v]
TicketNumber = W[w]
Such that:
ALL Positions:
Order = N[n] = M[m]
142370816 = N[0] = M[13]
142370788 = N[1] = M[12]
142370758 = N[2] = M[11]
:
:
:
142370606 = N[11] = M[2]
142370565 = N[12] = M[1]
142370543 = N[13] = M[0]
BUY Positions:
Order = X[x] = Y[y]
142370816 = X[0] = Y[7]
142370788 = X[1] = Y[6]
142370701 = X[2] = Y[5]
:
:
:
142370606 = X[5] = Y[2]
142370565 = X[6] = Y[1]
142370543 = X[7] = Y[0]
SELL Positions:
Order = V[v] = W[w]
142370758 = X[0] = Y[5]
142370743 = X[1] = Y[4]
142370711 = X[2] = Y[3]
:
:
:
142370606 = X[3] = Y[2]
142370645 = X[4] = Y[1]
142370631 = X[5] = Y[0]
In other words, I want to associate the ticket number with ordinary numbers.
I want to say:
"EA, close the first buy position!"
"EA, close the last sell position!"
"EA, close the three last positions!"
"EA, close the last position and the 2nd of buy and 5nd of sell!"
But, I don't know how to create theses functions...