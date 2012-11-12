Automated Trading Championship 2012: Sixth Week, Chasing the Leader
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We continue to monitor participants of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 marathon that started six weeks ago. Yellow jersey is still retained by JPAlonso's Expert Adviser from United States. This participant goes ahead with a wide margin, despite the fact that the last three trades were unprofitable and devastated his account for almost $12,000.
Alas, but our recent interviewee's trading robot flew out of the top three, thus making a way for his rivals. And all this is due to that ROMAN5's EA from South Africa yet continues to sustain a huge unfixed loss by open long position. We wonder whether he can wait for a favorable wind? Note that the profit factor of this participant still cannot be determined simply by a lack of loss.
Read the full article on the Championship's website Sixth Week, Chasing the Leader.