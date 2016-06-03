Simple Lot Size Calculator using Excel (Only 3 Inputs!)
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Finally, something I can contribute. I took some time off trading and prepared this, when in actual fact, this should be one of the first things I focused on.
Follow the steps:
First, enter your equity.
Second, enter the percentage you are willing to risk.
Lastly, enter the number of pips you are willing to hold the trade.
Please refer to the picture attached.
The blue boxes will automatically calculated.
You only need to enter inputs in the yellow boxes.
Please inform me if anything is amiss. Download link: bit.ly/lottoenter