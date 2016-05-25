Suggestion for MT4 - Having timeframes on individual charts
It is easier to just show you a picture of what I want: IT WILL DEFINITELY SAVE TIME.
- start of a new bar in m30 timeframe
- Delete all Objects from all Charts
- Minor indicator mod, a little help please..
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