New MetaTrader 4 iOS build 947 features a screen-locking PIN code
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The new build of the popular MetaTrader 4 mobile platform for iPhone/iPad is released with improved security. Now, you can set a PIN code or use Touch ID to restrict access to the application. If your iPhone or iPad falls into the hands of another person, your trading account remains secure.
To activate the new function, enable Lock Screen in the Settings/About window and set a four-digit combination.
Update your application to try the new feature. The latest version of MetaTrader 4 is now available on the App Store!