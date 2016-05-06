New MetaTrader 4 iOS build 947 features a screen-locking PIN code

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The new build of the popular MetaTrader 4 mobile platform for iPhone/iPad is released with improved security. Now, you can set a PIN code or use Touch ID to restrict access to the application. If your iPhone or iPad falls into the hands of another person, your trading account remains secure.

To activate the new function, enable Lock Screen in the Settings/About window and set a four-digit combination.

New MetaTrader 4 iOS build 947 features a screen-locking PIN code

Update your application to try the new feature. The latest version of MetaTrader 4 is now available on the App Store!

MetaTrader 4 on the App Store
MetaTrader 4 on the App Store
  • 2016.05.03
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • itunes.apple.com
Trade Forex from your iPhone or iPad! MetaTrader 4 is the world's most popular Forex trading platform. Choose from hundreds of brokers and thousands of servers to trade with your MetaTrader 4 iOS app. Control your account, trade and analyze the Forex market using technical indicators and graphical objects. TRADING • Real-time quotes of...
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