What's the future for MT5?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was playing around with MT5 and noticed it was hammering my CPU, which led me to do some investigation...
It seems the general consensus is that MT5 uses 3x more RAM than MT4; also you can't set the candle history to 100 for example, the minimum is 5000 (Tools->Options->Charts). In MT4, I can set this to 100 and it applies the setting.
I then found an article (at bottom) that does a good job of detailing the minutia of differences and why they were implemented. I ask this question, because the following picture doesn't bode well for MT5:
But when you check the updates, MT5 is currently 1286, last updated 29th March 2016, whilst MT4 hasn't had an update in ages (build 950 from 23rd Dec 2015). So it seems there's still a concerted effort to push MT5 by MQ.
Will MQ eventually phase out MT4 like they did with MT3? If so, when?