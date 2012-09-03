Automated Trading Championship 2012: Leaders of the ATC 2010 and ATC 2011. Pole-Position

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Are you still full of doubts that testing a strategy on historical data can be useful in real trading? In this article, we will compare achievements of the previous Championships' leading participants with their results shown in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester during the automatic tests.

The Championship observers have always been curious about the results shown by the leading trading robots in the Strategy Tester before the competitions. Are they genuine winners or was it pure luck?

Leaders of the ATC 2010 and ATC 2011. Pole-Position.

Qualification Round Participants

Results of the following participants will be analyzed in the article:

  • Igor Korepin (Xupypr) - 1st place at ATC 2011.
  • Ge Senlin (yyy999) - 3rd place at АТС 2011.
  • Vitaly Antonov (beast) - 4th place at АТС 2011.
  • Andrey Bobryashov (tim0866) - 7th place at АТС 2011.
  • Ilnur Khasanov (aharata) - 10th place at АТС 2011.
  • Boris Odintsov (bobsley) - 1st place at АТС 2010.
  • Andrey Voitenko (avoitenko) - 4th place at АТС 2010.
  • Dmitry Yedelkin (Yedelkin) - 7th place at АТС 2010.
  • Dimitar Manov (Manov) - 10th place at АТС 2010.

Not all participants have responded to our request to use their competition data. Therefore, we have not been able to include the entire TOP-10 into our analysis. So, "we have what we have."

Read the full article on the Championship's website - Leaders of the Automated Trading Championship 2010 and 2011: Pole-Position.
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