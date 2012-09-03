Automated Trading Championship 2012: Leaders of the ATC 2010 and ATC 2011. Pole-Position
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Are you still full of doubts that testing a strategy on historical data can be useful in real trading? In this article, we will compare achievements of the previous Championships' leading participants with their results shown in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester during the automatic tests.
The Championship observers have always been curious about the results shown by the leading trading robots in the Strategy Tester before the competitions. Are they genuine winners or was it pure luck?
Qualification Round Participants
Results of the following participants will be analyzed in the article:
Not all participants have responded to our request to use their competition data. Therefore, we have not been able to include the entire TOP-10 into our analysis. So, "we have what we have."Read the full article on the Championship's website - Leaders of the Automated Trading Championship 2010 and 2011: Pole-Position.