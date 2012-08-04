WEIRD: Strategy Tester Results don't change even if parameters were changed
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Hi guys,
I've been exploring the strategy tester and playing with some EAs in the article and code base sections. When I backtest an EA for the first time and change the parameters for the second backtesting (e.g. stoploss,takeprofit,etc) the outcome does not change. Here's the screenshot of the results:
Changing the stoploss value should have drastically changed the graph since it altered the probability of winning/losing of every single trade.
Appreciate if you could help me with this road block to learning MQL5. Thanks in advance!