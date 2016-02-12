My indicator value seems incorrect in MT5 strategy tester
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I wrote a function in MT5 to get the value of indicator ATR like this:
But I noticed that it get incorrect value when running EA in strategy tester, the EA and result as follows:
Strategy tester result:
Actual ATR value:
I'm confused about this, my EA cannot work in MT5 tester. :(
Is there anybody can help me? Thanks!