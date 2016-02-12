MetaTrader 5 Android build 1224: detailed information on orders and deals, Ask line on the chart, and period separators

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The latest MetaTrader 5 Android build has been released with new features. Update the application right now and try the new version:

  1. Added detailed information on orders and deals in an additional window. Now, you can examine order open and close time, as well as comments and broker commission, in a single click.



    MetaTrader 5 Android build 1224



  2. Added the Ask line corresponding to the last bar's Ask price and allowing you to manage your trading more accurately.

  3. Improved operations with news. Now, you can sort the news by categories to read only the ones you want, as well as add desired materials to favorites.

  4. More analytical objects on a chart. Now, you can use up to 512 analytical objects simultaneously.

  5. Added period separators. You can enable additional vertical lines on a chart that correspond with the larger timeframe borders. Daily separators are drawn for M1 to H1 charts, weekly separators are shown for H4, monthly appear for D1 and year separators are used for W1 and MN1 charts.

  6. Added Vietnamese and Korean languages. 

Download the new MetaTrader 5 Android and trade anytime and from anywhere in the world!

Download the updated MetaTrader 5 Android for free >>

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