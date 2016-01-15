Searching indicator by number of VIEWS
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Hi!
I can search indicator by pontuation (1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars) or by the last posted, but I can't search by number of views (that is a excellent criterion for searching). Is really impossible search by views???
Thanks,
Henry