MT4 Scanner need a further look..!!
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Hello Guys,
I'm trying to create a scanner which should met 2 criteria
(i) Last price should be HIGH or LOW of lat 10 bars
(ii) Breakout should occur only by 3 continuous up or down bars
I've written following code for it (see below)
Now problem is that ideally it should work on every bar but it stop after generating a signal, will anyone have a look and sometimes it even respond even if conditions are met
See the image, ideally it should generate a signal on new bar, i.e; below the low of next bar but it is not happening. Alert is generated only on the previous bar low