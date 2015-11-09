Problem with a little part of my Holy Grail.
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Hi everyone! First, sorry for my english. My expert advisor don't make transactions in the way that I want. I've tried many things, but no one was working.My ea should make transactions when actual price is higher/lower than the highest/lowest price from last x bars. The next transaction should be in the distance of x pips, when first condition is still valid. Please for help.