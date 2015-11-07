someting about the arrowSeparation.
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My way to learn code for mql4 is to recreate system default Indicator.
In William's Fractals .The green arrow is my fractals. The distance will change when chart scale changed.
But the System default Fractals always in a fixed position.
Is it possible for us to create a Arrow like the System default Indicator?
I used the arrowSeparation in my Fractals.It is not work very well. I also try to understand the "BillWilliams.mqh" .The code below is just get data set Symble and period. There is nothing about the arrow position.
The system Indicatro must create in a different way . If any one know something about it please tell me. Thanks.
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