"Crosshair" Mode, OHLC Prices Display and Data Window Have Been Added to the Updated MetaTrader 4 iPhone
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In early February, we reported on the long-awaited release of MetaTrader 4 mobile platform for iPhone. Many traders using MetaTrader 4 in their everyday activities now can trade everywhere and anytime. Of course, we have continued improving the platform and now we are pleased to announce the release of the new version of MetaTrader 4 iPhone. The release contains several important updates that are worth noting:
Do not forget to update your MetaTrader 4 iPhone to get all these new features! The application can be updated via AppStore or directly from your iPhone/iPad devices.